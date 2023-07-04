SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 out on ssc.nic.in, Raise objections, if any, before July 6

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 download link

SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam 2023 can download answer keys and response sheets at the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

The link to the SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 has been activated on the official website. Candidates can directly access the answer key and response sheet link given below by using their registered login id and password.

According to the official notice, Candidates can raise objections online, if any, from July, 4 to July 6 on payment of Rs.100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received

after 06.00 PM on 06.07.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023: How To Download?

Visit the official website of SSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, ' Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022' It will take you to a new PDF containing information about the release of the answer key and a direct link It will forward you to the login page Now, you need to enter roll number, password, and click on the login button SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 for future reference

SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 direct download link

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 was held on June 26, 2023 at various exam centers across the country for recruitment to the various posts including Junior Secretariat Assistant, DEO, LDC, Court Clerk. Candidates can directly download SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 by clicking on the above link.