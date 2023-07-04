UPSC CDS 2 final result 2023 OUT on upsc.gov.in, check list of selected candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CDS 2 final result 2023 download link at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 2 final result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Defence Services Exam 2, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2023 can download the final list of selected candidates at the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.n.

According to the results, a total of 302 candidates have been selected for the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 118th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 32nd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October 2023.

ALSO READ | EPFO 2023 exam dates announced for Stenographer and SSA, check complete schedule

UPSC CDS 2 final result 2023: How To Download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CDS 2 final result 2023' It will take you to a new PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates Check your roll and save the PDF for future reference

The final merit list of the selected candidates has been prepared on the basis of the results of written test and interviews. According to the notice, the results of the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of the Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarters.

ALSO READ | MP TET Varg 2 final result 2023 out on esb.mp.gov.in, check how to download

UPSC CDS 2 final result 2023: Marksheet date

The commission will release the UPSC CDS 2 final mark sheet 2023 of the candidates within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final results for a period of 30 days. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website of UPSC for the latest updates.