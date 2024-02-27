RPF Sub Inspector, Constable Recruitment 2024 fake notification viralling on social media, confirms PIB

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPF Sub Inspector Constable Recruitment 2024 fake notification circulating on social media

A notification regarding the recruitment to the post of sub-inspector and constable posts in the Railway Protection Force has been circulating on social media. However, the PIB Fact Check team has clarified the notice is fake. The notification states that around 4,660 vacancies have been notified by RRB out of which 4,208 posts of RPF constable and 452 posts of Sub Inspector.

Taking to the microblogging website, X, formerly known as, Twitter, PIB Fact check team wrote, 'A #Fake notice issued in name of Railway Ministry regarding recruitment of sub-inspector & constable in Railway Protection force is circulating on social media #PIBFactCheck. No such notice has been issued by @RailMinIndia'.

Visit Official website only

Job aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Every week, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India releases recruitment notices in the employment newspaper, which can be downloaded from the official website or can be purchased from any local vendor outside their homes. Candidates are advised not to trust misleading websites and notification news.

Selection Procedure and Exam Pattern

The Railway recruits candidates for the post of sub-inspector and constable based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Documents Verification. The written exam is conducted for 90 minutes. For every incorrect answer, one-third of the total marks in each question will be deducted.

Salary

The selected candidates get a salary of Rs 21,700 while the pay scale for RPF Sub-Inspectors (SI) is Rs 35,400.

Last month, the Railway Recruitment Board issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Constable within RPF and Railway Protection Special Force. A total of 2,250 vacancies have been notified of which 2,000 vacancies for constables and 250 for sub-inspectors.