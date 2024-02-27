Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. RPF Sub Inspector, Constable Recruitment 2024 fake notification viralling on social media, confirms PIB

RPF Sub Inspector, Constable Recruitment 2024 fake notification viralling on social media, confirms PIB

Rumors are being spread on social media regarding the recruitment of RPF Sub Inspector and Constable in 2024. However, the PIB Fact Check Team has confirmed that the notification being circulated is fake.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2024 11:56 IST
RPF Sub Inspector Constable Recruitment 2024 fake
Image Source : FILE RPF Sub Inspector Constable Recruitment 2024 fake notification circulating on social media

A notification regarding the recruitment to the post of sub-inspector and constable posts in the Railway Protection Force has been circulating on social media. However, the PIB Fact Check team has clarified the notice is fake. The notification states that around 4,660 vacancies have been notified by RRB out of which 4,208 posts of RPF constable and 452 posts of Sub Inspector. 

Taking to the microblogging website, X, formerly known as, Twitter, PIB Fact check team wrote, 'A #Fake notice issued in name of Railway Ministry regarding recruitment of sub-inspector & constable in Railway Protection force is circulating on social media #PIBFactCheck. No such notice has been issued by @RailMinIndia'.

Visit Official website only

Job aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Every week, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India releases recruitment notices in the employment newspaper, which can be downloaded from the official website or can be purchased from any local vendor outside their homes. Candidates are advised not to trust misleading websites and notification news. 

Selection Procedure and Exam Pattern

The Railway recruits candidates for the post of sub-inspector and constable based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Documents Verification.  The written exam is conducted for 90  minutes. For every incorrect answer, one-third of the total marks in each question will be deducted. 

Salary

The selected candidates get a salary of Rs 21,700 while the pay scale for RPF Sub-Inspectors (SI) is Rs 35,400.

Last month, the Railway Recruitment Board issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Constable within RPF and Railway Protection Special Force. A total of 2,250 vacancies have been notified of which 2,000 vacancies for constables and 250 for sub-inspectors. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement