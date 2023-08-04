Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023 OUT, download at punjabpolice.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Punjab Police has issued the admit card for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 examination. Candidates who have applied for the Constable recruitment exam can download the hall tickets through the official website-- punjabpolice.gov.in.

Aspirants can access and download the Punjab Police Constable admit card 2023 by using their registration no. or login ID and password. The admit card pdf will include the candidate's name, application number, roll number, exam date, venue address and exam day instructions, among other details.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre. The Punjab Police Constable recruitment exam will be held in two phases, with the first phase scheduled between August 5 to September 14, 2023, and the second phase from September 15 to September 25, 2023.

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in Go to the 'Recruitment' section and click on the admit card link On the next window, key in your login details and submit it Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download the admit card PDF and take its printout for future reference.

Direct link to download Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023

The Punjab Police recruitment board is conducting the Constable examination to fill a total of 1,746 vacant posts in the department. The selection process will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST), and finally, Document Verification.