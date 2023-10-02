Patna High Court admit card 2023 out for Personal Assistant posts, download at patnahighcourt.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patna High Court PA admit card 2023 released

Patna High Court admit card 2023, Patna High Court PA admit card 2023: The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the admit card for the post of Personal Assistant. Candidates who applied for the Patna High Court can download their call letters from the official website, patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The preliminary exam for the personal assistant recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on October 7. The admit cards for the same can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

Patna High Court PA admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of Patna High Court, patnahighcourt.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Patna High Court admit card 2023'

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to enter the registration details and login

Patna High Court admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save Patna High Court admit card 2023 for future reference

Candidates appearing in the exam have been advised to download a copy of the admit card and carry the printout of the day of exam failing which means candidates won't be allowed to appear in the exam. This drive is being conducted to recruit 36 vacancies for the Group B category. Candidates can download Patna High Court PA admit card 2023 by clicking on the above link.

Patna High Court PA admit card 2023: Details mentioned on the admit card

Candidates should check and ensure that the details mentioned on the admit card are correct. In case, the details are not correct, then, the candidate should immediately contact the exam authorities to get them corrected.