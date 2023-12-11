NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: Online registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 Online registration commences

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the online application process for Military Nursing Service from today, December 11. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for Military Nursing Service Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 by December 26. The application form can be accessed at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

After the completion of the application process, the candidates can make corrections in their application forms from December 27 to 28. The exam will be conducted on January 14 and the admit cards for the same will be out in the first week of January 2024. The computer-based test will consist of MCQs based on Nursing, English Language, and General Intelligence. The CBT will be set in English only. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 registration link'

If you are a new candidate, click on 'New candidate register here'

Register yourself and login to your account

Fill out the application form

Upload a document, make payment of the application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 application form for future reference

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 application form

Application Fee

The candidates who wish to apply are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 900/-. Additionally, processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable. The fee can be paid via Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI.

About the exam

The National Level Entrance Test for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Military Nursing Service is the Examination for Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24.