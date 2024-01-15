JSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 4,919 vacancies at jssc.nic.in from today onwards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration begins

JSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will soon start the registration process for recruitment to the post of Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from today onwards, January 15, as per the official notification. The last date for submission of application submission is February 14. However, the last date for remitting the application fee is February 16 and the candidates have the opportunity to modify their application forms between February 20 and 22. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 4,919 vacancies through the Constable Competitive Examination. The selection process involves a physical efficiency test, a medical test and a written exam. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details.

JSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, jssc.nic.in

Click on 'application forms (apply)'

Click on the 'JSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration link'

Fill out the details such as personal, academic details and other details

Upload documents, and make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates from Jharkhand belonging to ST or ST categories are required to pay Rs. 50 while the other category candidates are required to pay Rs. 100. This procedure can be done through online mode using a debit/credit card or other online payment options.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate applying to the above posts should have passed class 10th or its equivalent exam from a recognized board.

Age Limit - 18 to 25 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Selection Process

The selection process involves a physical efficiency test, a medical test, and a written test.