IOB Recruitment 2023 Notification out: Apply online for Specialist Officer Posts at iob.in

IOB Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Overseas Bank has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer for various posts in MMG Scale 2, 3, and SMG Scale 4. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online by November 19, 2023. Candidates can remit the application fee between November 6 and 19.

This drive is being done to recruit 66 vacancies in different departments. Before applying, the candidates are advised to read this advertisement carefully and ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria.

IOB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Law), Senior Manager (Law) - Full Time Degree in Law

Manager, Senior Manager (IS Audit) - B.E. / B. Tech Degree or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/Computer Technology/Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Engineering/Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication/Information Security/Cyber Security.

Manager (Security), Cheif Manager (Risk) - Graduate in any discipline

Manager (Civil) - B.E./ B. Tech Degree in Civil Engineering

Manager (Architect) - Bachelor’s Degree in architecture to have a valid registration of the Council of Architect (CoA).

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 25 and 35 years. The relaxation in maximum age for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen will be as per extant Government Guidelines.

IOB Recruitment 2023: Salary

MMGS II - 48,170 – 1,740 / 1 – 49,910 – 1,990 / 10 – 69,810

MMGS III - 63,840 – 1,990 / 5 – 73,790 – 2,220 / 2 – 78,230

SMGS IV - 76,010 – 2,220 / 4 – 84,890 – 2,500 / 2 – 89,890

IOB Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

The candidates are required to apply online from November 6 and 19. No other mode of application will be accepted by the bank.

IOB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) - INR 175/- inclusive of GST

For all others (Including OBC & EWS) - INR 850/- inclusive of GST

Online application link

