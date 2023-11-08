IOB Recruitment 2023 Notification out: Apply online for Specialist Officer Posts at iob.in

IOB Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Overseas Bank has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer for various posts in MMG Scale 2, 3, and SMG Scale 4. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online by November 19, 2023. Candidates can remit the application fee between November 6 and 19.
This drive is being done to recruit 66 vacancies in different departments. Before applying, the candidates are advised to read this advertisement carefully and ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria.
IOB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
- Manager (Law), Senior Manager (Law) - Full Time Degree in Law
- Manager, Senior Manager (IS Audit) - B.E. / B. Tech Degree or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/Computer Technology/Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Engineering/Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication/Information Security/Cyber Security.
- Manager (Security), Cheif Manager (Risk) - Graduate in any discipline
- Manager (Civil) - B.E./ B. Tech Degree in Civil Engineering
- Manager (Architect) - Bachelor’s Degree in architecture to have a valid registration of the Council of Architect (CoA).
Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 25 and 35 years. The relaxation in maximum age for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen will be as per extant Government Guidelines.
IOB Recruitment 2023: Salary
- MMGS II - 48,170 – 1,740 / 1 – 49,910 – 1,990 / 10 – 69,810
- MMGS III - 63,840 – 1,990 / 5 – 73,790 – 2,220 / 2 – 78,230
- SMGS IV - 76,010 – 2,220 / 4 – 84,890 – 2,500 / 2 – 89,890
IOB Recruitment 2023: How to apply?
The candidates are required to apply online from November 6 and 19. No other mode of application will be accepted by the bank.
IOB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
- SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) - INR 175/- inclusive of GST
- For all others (Including OBC & EWS) - INR 850/- inclusive of GST
