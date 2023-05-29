Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1300+ vacancies from today onwards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy is going to start the online registration process for Agniveer (SSR) for the 02/2023 (Nov 23) batch. Students who are willing to serve under Indian Navy can submit their online applications from today onwards, May 29 at agniveernavy.cdac.in.

A total of 1365 vacancies (including a maximum of 273 female only), will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: How to register?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website of agniveernavy.cdac.in from May 29 to June 15, 2023. The procedure is available on the C-DAC portal - agniveernavy.cdac.in. Candidates are advised to fill up the correct details while filling out the online application.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

While submitting an online application, candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs. 550 plus 18% GST.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023- Qualification

Candidates Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India can submit their applications for Agniveer recruitment 2023.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 - Age Limit

Candidate should be born between 01 Nov 2002 – 30 Apr 2006

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection process of the candidates involve two stages - i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.

