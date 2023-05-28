AFCAT Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force notifies 276 vacancy; Apply from June 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AFCAT 2 2023 notification

AFCAT Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT 02/2023. As per the notification, the registration process for the AFCAT 2 will start on June 1, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AFCAT Recruitment 2023 through the official website of IAF at afcat.cdac.in.

The last date to apply for AFCAT 2 is June 30, 2023. The AFCAT 02/2023 recruitment examination will be conducted for Fly Branch and Ground Duty (technical and non-technical). AFCAT 2023 will be held for 276 vacant posts. Candidates registering for AFCAT Entry will have to pay Rs 250 as an examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special Entry will not be required to pay any fee. The selection of candidates will be based on written examination and SSB test.

AFCAT 02/2023 Vacancy Details

Entry Branch Vacancies AFCAT Entry Flying 11 Ground Duty (Technical) 151 Ground Duty (Non-Technical) 114 NCC Special Entry Flying 10% seats out of CDSE and 10% seats out of AFCAT

AFCAT 02/2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institutions. Candidate should have studied Physics and Mathematics in Class 12th.

Age Limit

Flying Branch: Candidate's age should be between 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2024.

Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches: Candidate's age should be between 20 to 26 years as on July 1, 2024.

How to Apply for AFCAT 02/2023:

Visit the official website-- careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, select AFCAT 02/2023 notification link.

Thoroughly read the notification and proceed for basic registration.

Generate log in credentials and complete the application form as instructed.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Finally submit the AFCAT 02/2023 application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

