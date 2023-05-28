JKPSC Combined Competitive Exams: Commission extends upper age limit by 3 years

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY J&K CCE maximum age limit extended

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has extended the upper age limit criteria by three years for the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKSPSC) Combined Competitive Examination 2023. According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department by the order of Lt Governor, the upper age limit for open merit candidates has now been fixed at 35 years from the current 32 years.

Similarly, the upper age limit for Reserved category candidates and Physically challenged candidates has also been enhanced from 34 years to 37 years and from 35 years to 38 years, respectively. On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE in view of the demands from aspirants and representations by several delegations.

JKPSC CCE Recruitment 2023

The application process for JK CCE Recruitment 2023 was conducted between April 17 and May 16, 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 75 posts in the Commission. Now as per the revised age eligibility, it is expected that the JKPSC will reopen the CCE application window for candidates. Aspiring candidates will be able to fill the online application form through the official website-- jkpsc.nic.in.

