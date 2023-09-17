IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Registration for 85 Junior Technician and other posts begins, apply at iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has started registrations for recruitment to Junior Technician and other posts. The application process for IIT Kanpur Junior Technician and other post recruitment has started on September 15 and will conclude on October 16, 2023 (up to 5 PM).
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Kanpur iitk.ac.in. The institute has issued this recruitment notification to fill a total of 85 posts. Candidates who will get selected through this recruitment process will get a salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 2,18,200 as per the post.
IIT Kanpur Vacancy 2023: Details
Registrar: 1 Post
Deputy Registrar: 5 posts
Assistant Counselor: 6 Posts
Assistant Registrar: 6 Posts
Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 Posts
Hall Management Officer: 4 Posts
Medical Officer: 2 posts
Security Officer: 1 Post
Junior Technical Superintendent: 8 Posts
Junior Engineer: 3 posts
Junior Technical Superintendent: 1 Post
Junior Safety Officer: 4 Posts
Junior Superintendent: 11 posts
Senior Library Information Assistant: 3 Posts
Junior Assistant: 5 posts
Junior Technician: 18 Posts
Junior Assistant (Library): 5 Posts
Direct link to apply for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023
IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Application fee
The application fee for Group A is Rs 1,000 and for SC, ST candidates is Rs 500. PwD and women candidates are not required to pay any application fee for Group A. The application fee for Group B and C is Rs 700 and SC, ST, PwD and women candidates are not required to pay the application fee.