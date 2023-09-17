IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Registration for 85 Junior Technician and other posts begins, apply at iitk.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023 registration begins

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has started registrations for recruitment to Junior Technician and other posts. The application process for IIT Kanpur Junior Technician and other post recruitment has started on September 15 and will conclude on October 16, 2023 (up to 5 PM).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Kanpur iitk.ac.in. The institute has issued this recruitment notification to fill a total of 85 posts. Candidates who will get selected through this recruitment process will get a salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 2,18,200 as per the post.

IIT Kanpur Vacancy 2023: Details

Registrar: 1 Post

Deputy Registrar: 5 posts

Assistant Counselor: 6 Posts

Assistant Registrar: 6 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 Posts

Hall Management Officer: 4 Posts

Medical Officer: 2 posts

Security Officer: 1 Post

Junior Technical Superintendent: 8 Posts

Junior Engineer: 3 posts

Junior Technical Superintendent: 1 Post

Junior Safety Officer: 4 Posts

Junior Superintendent: 11 posts

Senior Library Information Assistant: 3 Posts

Junior Assistant: 5 posts

Junior Technician: 18 Posts

Junior Assistant (Library): 5 Posts

Direct link to apply for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Application fee

The application fee for Group A is Rs 1,000 and for SC, ST candidates is Rs 500. PwD and women candidates are not required to pay any application fee for Group A. The application fee for Group B and C is Rs 700 and SC, ST, PwD and women candidates are not required to pay the application fee.