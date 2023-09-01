IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2023 link released at ibps.in, download now

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2023 released

IBPS RRB PO Mains admit card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I Mains exam 2023 today, September 1. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Aspirants need to key in their registration no./ roll no. and password/ date of birth to download the RRB PO admit card

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB PO Mains admit card 2023 will be available from September 1 to September 10. The candidates have been advised to download RRB PO mains admit card as soon as possible to avoid last minute hiccups. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download their call letters.

IBPS RRB PO Mains admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'online main exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-I' scrolling on the homepage

On the next window, key in your registration/roll number, password/date of birth, captcha code and click on the login button

IBPS RRB PO Mains admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS RRB PO Mains admit card 2023 for future reference.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB PO Mains admit card 2023

IBPS RRB PO Mains exam 2023 date

IBPS has scheduled to conduct the RRB PO Mains on September 10 at various exam centres in online computer based test (CBT) format. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day. IBPS RRB PO admit card is an important document as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without it.