IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, exam on August 6

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the RRB PO admit card 2023 for the online preliminary examination. Candidates who have applied for the CRP-RRBs-XII Officers (Scale-I) posts can download their admit card through the official website-- ibps.in.

The admit card can be accessed and downloaded by logging in through the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. The IBPS RRB PO prelims exam is scheduled to be held on August 8, 2023. The RRB Officer Scale I recruitment exam is being held for a total of 2,560 posts. The selection of candidates will be based on their scores in the preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website at ibps.in Click on the link that reads, “Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII Officers-Scale-I” On the next window, key in your registration number, password and captcha code Your IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 202: Direct link