IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Declared at ibps.in, direct link

Candidates can download the CRP-RRBs-XII Group 'B'- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) scorecard from the official website-- ibps.in. Direct link is also provided here.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2023 19:10 IST
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2023, RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS declared RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2023

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the RRB Clerk result 2023 for preliminary examination. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP-RRBs-XII Group 'B'- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) exam can download the scorecard from the official website-- ibps.in.

Aspirants will have to key in their registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth to download the scorecard. The last date to download the  RRB Clerk pre result is September 7, 2023. The IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 was conducted for 8,938 vacancies on August 12, 13, and 19, 2023.

How to Check IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided here to download the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary scorecard.

  • Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the CRP RRBs section.
  • Next, click on the link that reads, ‘SResult Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’.
  • Key in registration number or roll number and password or date of birth and submit it.
  • The IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the IBPS RRB Clerk scorecard 2023 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB Clerk Pre Scorecard 2023

