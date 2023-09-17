IBPS PO Prelims 2023: Important notice for exam centre change released, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023 Centre change link activated

IBPS PO Exam 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an important notice for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) under CRP PO/MT-XIII preliminary examination. According to the release, candidates who have selected Imphal (Manipur) as the centre for the online preliminary examination have been asked to opt for change of examination centre. IBPS has issued this notification in view of the prevailing circumstances in the state of Manipur.

"After carefully reviewing the situation in the State of Manipur, it has been decided to offer an option of ‘Centre Change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Preliminary Examination for recruitment for the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees under CRP PO/MT-XIII," reads an official release.

Candidates will be able to make changes in their examination centre through the official website-- ibps.in from September 16, 2023 to September 21, 2023. Eligible candidates desirous of change of centre may choose any of the following centres.

ALSO READ | RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 registration begins at rbi.org.in, date, eligibility, vacancy details and more

State Centre of Exam - Prelims Assam Guwahati Assam Jorhat Meghalaya Shillong Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Kohima NCR Faridabad NCR Gurugram West Bengal Kolkata

Direct Link: IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023 Centre Change