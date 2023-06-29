EMRS Recruitment 2023 notification out for 4000 plus vacancies, apply online for teaching, non teaching posts

EMRS Recruitment 2023 notification, EMRS Recruitment 2023 apply online: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) will hire candidates for various posts including Principal, PGT, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before July 31, 2023.
A total of 4062 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates holding graduation, post-graduation, class 12th exam certificate, and 10th exam certificate can apply. Brief details about the application procedure, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, how to apply, and other details are given below.
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Principal- 303 Posts
- PGT - 2266 Posts
- Accountant- 361 Posts
- JSA- 759 Posts
- Lab Attendant- 373 Posts
- Total - 4062
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Principal- Master's degree and B.ed. degree with 12 years of experience
- PGT - Master's degree with B.ed. degree
- Accountant- Commerce degree
- JSA-12th pass and possessing a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typing.
- Lab Attendant- 10th class pass certificate/diploma in laboratory technique or 12th class with science stream.
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
- Principal - 50 years
- PGT - 40 years
- Accountant - 30 years
- JSA - 30 years
- Lab Attendant - 30 years
Apply Online
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Salary
- Principal - Rs. 78800-209200/-
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Rs. 47600-151100/-
- Accountant - Rs. 35400-112400/-
- JSA - Rs. 19900-63200/-
- Lab Attendant - Rs. 18000-56900/-