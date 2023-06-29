EMRS Recruitment 2023 notification out for 4000 plus vacancies, apply online for teaching, non teaching posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV EMRS Recruitment 2023 Notification out for 4000+ vacancies

EMRS Recruitment 2023 notification, EMRS Recruitment 2023 apply online: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) will hire candidates for various posts including Principal, PGT, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before July 31, 2023.

A total of 4062 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates holding graduation, post-graduation, class 12th exam certificate, and 10th exam certificate can apply. Brief details about the application procedure, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, how to apply, and other details are given below.

ALSO READ | EMRS Recruitment 2023: Centre to hire 38,800 teachers, support staff for Eklavya model schools in 3 years

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Principal- 303 Posts PGT - 2266 Posts Accountant- 361 Posts JSA- 759 Posts Lab Attendant- 373 Posts Total - 4062

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Principal- Master's degree and B.ed. degree with 12 years of experience PGT - Master's degree with B.ed. degree Accountant- Commerce degree JSA-12th pass and possessing a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typing. Lab Attendant- 10th class pass certificate/diploma in laboratory technique or 12th class with science stream.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Principal - 50 years PGT - 40 years Accountant - 30 years JSA - 30 years Lab Attendant - 30 years

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Salary