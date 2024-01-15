CRPF GD Constable Recruitment 2024 against sports quota, apply online from January 16, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CRPF GD Constable Recruitment 2024 notification released

CRPF GD Constable Recruitment 2024 against sports quota: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) posts in Group C under the sports quota. The candidates who wish to serve the country have the opportunity to apply from January 16. The last date for submission of application submission is February 15 till 12 pm. Candidates can submit applications online through the official web portal, rect.crpf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 162 vacancies for the Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group C temporarily. The posts have all India liability and selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India and even abroad. The candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying to avoid disappointment at a later stage.

CRPF GD Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in

Click on 'Recruitment of meritorious sportspersons for the post of CT/GD under sports quota' available on the homepage

Click on the 'registration link'

Fill out the details such as personal, academic

Upload documents, and make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate applying to the above posts should have passed class 10th or its equivalent exam from a recognized board.

Sports Qualification:

Sportsperson of merit who has represented a State or the Country in any recognized National repute Games / National Championship (Both Junior & Senior) or International repute Championship conducted under the aegis of the respective Federation / Association recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports or conducted by the Indian Olympic Association during the last three years from January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023.

Sportsperson of merit who have represented their University in All India Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) during the last three years from January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023.

Sportspersons of merit who have represented the State School Team in the National School Games conducted by the School Games Federation of India (SGFD during the last three years from January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023.

Age Limit - 18 to 23 years The upper age limit is relaxable for 05 years to Unreserved candidates (additional 05 years i.e. 5+5=10 years in case of SC/ST and OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) by three (3) years i.e. 5+3=8 years).

Selection Process

The selection process involves three stages - Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination. Those who qualifies the first stage will be called for the further recruitment process.