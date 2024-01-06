CRPF ASI, Steno additional Result 2022 announced rect.crpf.gov.in - Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CRPF ASI, Steno additional Result 2023 announced

CRPF ASI, Steno additional Result 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced the additional result of the Head Constable and ASI Steno 2022 exam. All those who appeared for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) in the CRPF Recruitment exam 2022 can download the result from the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF computer-based recruitment 2022 exam was conducted at various exam centers across the country from February 22 to 28. The selection process involves four stages including computer-based, skill test, PST, document verification (DV), and medical examination. All those who have qualified in the written test are now eligible to appear in the skill test which will be conducted on January 12 and 13.

How to download CRPF ASI, Steno additional Result 2023?

Visit the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'List of fresh shortlisted candidates called for skill test or PST, DV, DME and RME for the post of Head Constable (M) " or "List of shortlisted candidates for the post of ASI, steno called for PST, DV, DME and RME'

A PDF containing the roll number of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Check your result and skill test date

Download the Result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,458 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector, and Head Constable within the organisation. The registration process started on January 1, 2023 and concluded on January 25, 2023. Subsequently, the exam admit cards were released on February 15, 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. Are CRPF ASI, Steno additional Results 2022 out?

Yes, CRPF ASI, Steno additional Result 2023 are out.

Q2. What is the next procedure after CRPF ASI, Steno additional Result 2022?

All those who have qualified in the written test are eligible for skill test.

Q3. When will CRPF ASI, Steno 2023 document verification be conducted?