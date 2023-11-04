CISF fireman result 2023 declared at cisfrectt.in, check scores

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CISF fireman result 2023 available at cisfrectt.in

CISF fireman result 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has declared the written examination result of Constable (Fire)-2021. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the result from the official website of CISF, cisfrectt.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the computer-based written exam will be called for the next recruitment stage,i.e. document verification. The details regarding the document verification will be communicated in due course of time. According to the notice released by CISF, the admit cards will be uploaded shortly on the official website.

CISF fireman result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, cisfrectt.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CISF fireman result 2023'

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, Enter your registration number, password, captcha code and click on the 'submit' button

CISF fireman result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CISF fireman result 2023 and save it for future reference

CISF fireman result 2023 direct download link

CISF fireman result 2023: Selection Process

The shortlisting of the candidates will be done based on two stages including computer-based exam and document verification. Those who obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will qualify for the further selection process. The date and time of the document verification process will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates about recruitment.