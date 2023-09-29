CISF Fireman main answer Key 2023 OUT on cisfrectt.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : CISF CISF Fireman main answer Key 2023 download link available at cisfrectt.in.

CISF Fireman Main Answer Key 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) released the constable fire answer key today, September 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website of CISF, cisfrectt.in.

To download the CISF Fireman main answer key, the candidates are required to log in to their account on the official website. Candidates are required to click on the 'answer key' link available under the recruitment tab. Then, a PDF will appear on the screen containing the set-wise answers.

Candidates can also raise objections against the CISF fireman's main answer key, if any. The objections can be submitted offline. Candidates will have to submit an objection form along with the required documents. The objection form can be downloaded from the CISF website.

CISF Fireman main answer Key 2023: What's next?

The exam authority will examine the objections received from the candidates. After that, the final answer keys will be released based on the subject matter experts' decision if the objections are correct.

CISF Fireman main answer Key 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the performance of in physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and written exam. Only those candidates who secure a place in the select list corresponding to the available vacancies within their respective categories and states will be called for DV and DME.

CISF Fireman main answer Key 2023: Qualifying Marks

UR/EWS/Ex-Serviceman - 35 percent

SC/ST/OBC- 33 percent

CISF Fireman main answer Key 2023: Salary

The appointed candidates will get a salary in the pay level 3. The candidates will get a salary between Rs. 21,700 and Rs. 69,100.