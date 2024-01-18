Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment: Cabinet raises upper age limit by 5 years for state aspirants

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chhattisgarh government raises upper age limit for government job aspirants

The Chhattisgarh government has approved a proposal for an extension of a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit in government recruitment for bonafide residents of the state. As per the latest announcement, the maximum age limit for applying to government jobs has been raised to 40 years. However, this upper age limit relaxation will not apply to fresh recruitment in the police departments.

According to a government official, this decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Candidates will get the benefit of five-year relaxation in the age limit from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2028. At present, the maximum age for candidates applying for state government jobs is 35 years which has now been raised to 40.

The previous government had raised the maximum age for government job aspirants to 35 from 30 and the new BJP dispensation has continued with the policy by giving an extension of five more years. According to the new order, the maximum age limit for job aspirants in reserved categories, inclusive of all relaxation, would not exceed 45 years. The relaxation would not be applicable for appointment in the home (police) department but the government has decided that male candidates applying for the post of constables will get a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit keeping in mind that their recruitment had been pending from previous years. At present, recruitment for 5,967 vacant posts of constable is underway.

Online applications for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2024 are underway

As per officials, the state police department had released advertisements for 2,259 vacant posts of constable in 2018. After about five years, a new advertisement for 5,967 vacant posts was issued by the home department for which the online process is underway. Keeping in mind the interest of aspirants, the government has raised the maximum age limit for police constable recruitment.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to constitute a sub-committee to take back purely political cases from the judiciary in the state, the official said. The sub-committee will decide on withdrawing police cases filed against persons for staging political protests, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)