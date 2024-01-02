CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 5,967 vacancies at cgpolice.gov.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024 registration begins

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Chhattisgarh Police Department has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of constable. A total of 5,967 vacancies for the post of police constable will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done based on physical tests, written exams, trade tests, document verification, and medical exams.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, cgpolice.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application form is February 15, 2024. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Total of posts - 5,967

Categorywise vacancies

General: 2,291 posts

OBC: 765 posts

SC: 562 posts

ST: 2,349 posts

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have passed class 10 from a recognized Board.

Age Limit - The candidate should be between the age group of 18 years and 20 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024 application form'

Fill out the application form with all details

Upload the required documents including a photograph, signature and click on 'submit'

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the last date for online application submission for CG Constable Recruitment 2024?

The candidates can submit CG Constable 2024 online applications till February 15.

Q2. How many vacancies will be recruited through CG Constable Recruitment 2024?

The Chhattisgarh Police Department is set to recruit 5,967 candidates for the position of Constable (GD/Trade/Driver) through this recruitment drive.

Q3. What is the minimum age limit for CG Constable Recruitment 2024?

Candidates must be between the age group of 18 and 28 years as of January 01, 2023, with upper age relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

Q4. What is the selection process for CG Constable Recruitment 2024?