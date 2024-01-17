BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: 220 vacancies notified, apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : BPSC BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 online application begins

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Professor in super speciality departments of state medical colleges under the health department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications from today onwards, January 18. The last date for submission of the application is January 28. Candidates can follow the easy steps of the online application procedure to submit their registrations.

How to apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024?

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on 'apply online'

It will redirect you to a new window

Click on the respective programme online application form you wish to apply for

Fill out the details carefully in the application form such as name, middle name, last name, father name etc

Upload all required documents, make an application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required

Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.

DM/MCH/DNB/MS/MD certificate

Medical experience certificate

MBBS certificate

All mark sheets of MBBS

MBBS attempt certificate

PhD certificate

Recent Passport-size photo

Application confirmation page

Ex-soldier age relaxation certificate

No objection certificate

PwD age relaxation certificate

Address proof

Reserved category certificate

MBBS/MD/MS/PhD/DM/DNB/MCH (Super speciality) degree certificate

All required certificates

Application Fee

While submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to pay an application fee along with a Biometric fee. According to the official notice, the candidates are required to pay a biometric fee of Rs. 200/- for each reservation category as specified in the official notice. The application fee for each category varies from each other.

For general candidates – Rs 100

Only for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe of Bihar state - Rs 25

For all reserved, unreserved category female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar state - Rs 25

For handicapped candidates – Rs 25

For all other candidates – Rs 100

Note: The payment can also be made through offline mode. Candidates will have to pay the required amount charged by the banks.

Eligibility Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have MBBS/MD/MS/PhD/DM/DNB/MCH qualification in the concerned subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - The maximum age limit for unreserved male category candidates is 45 years, for unreserved female, BC/MBC (Male Female) candidates, it is 48 years and for SC/ST (Male and Female) candidates, it is 50 years.

Vacancy details

Total no. of vacancies - 220

Vacancy breakup

Cardiothoracic Surgery: 08 Posts

Cardiology: 19 Posts

Neuro Surgery: 22 Posts

Neurology: 22 Posts

Nephrology: 24 Posts

Endocrinology: 03 Posts

Gastroenterology: 07 Posts

Neonatology: 08 Posts

Plastic Surgery: 26 Posts

Pediatric Surgery: 03 Posts

Urology: 06 Posts

Critical Care Medicine: 35 Posts

Virology: 21 Posts

Gynecological Oncology: 04 Posts

Medical Oncology: 04 Posts

Surgical Oncology: 04 Posts

Preventive Oncology: 04 Posts

Online application form