BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: 220 vacancies notified, apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Professor in super speciality departments of state medical colleges under the health department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications from today onwards, January 18. The last date for submission of the application is January 28. Candidates can follow the easy steps of the online application procedure to submit their registrations.
How to apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024?
- Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in
- Click on 'apply online'
- It will redirect you to a new window
- Click on the respective programme online application form you wish to apply for
- Fill out the details carefully in the application form such as name, middle name, last name, father name etc
- Upload all required documents, make an application fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Documents required
- Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.
- DM/MCH/DNB/MS/MD certificate
- Medical experience certificate
- MBBS certificate
- All mark sheets of MBBS
- MBBS attempt certificate
- PhD certificate
- Recent Passport-size photo
- Application confirmation page
- Ex-soldier age relaxation certificate
- No objection certificate
- PwD age relaxation certificate
- Address proof
- Reserved category certificate
- MBBS/MD/MS/PhD/DM/DNB/MCH (Super speciality) degree certificate
- All required certificates
Application Fee
While submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to pay an application fee along with a Biometric fee. According to the official notice, the candidates are required to pay a biometric fee of Rs. 200/- for each reservation category as specified in the official notice. The application fee for each category varies from each other.
- For general candidates – Rs 100
- Only for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe of Bihar state - Rs 25
- For all reserved, unreserved category female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar state - Rs 25
- For handicapped candidates – Rs 25
- For all other candidates – Rs 100
Note: The payment can also be made through offline mode. Candidates will have to pay the required amount charged by the banks.
Eligibility
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should have MBBS/MD/MS/PhD/DM/DNB/MCH qualification in the concerned subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
Age Limit - The maximum age limit for unreserved male category candidates is 45 years, for unreserved female, BC/MBC (Male Female) candidates, it is 48 years and for SC/ST (Male and Female) candidates, it is 50 years.
Vacancy details
Total no. of vacancies - 220
Vacancy breakup
- Cardiothoracic Surgery: 08 Posts
- Cardiology: 19 Posts
- Neuro Surgery: 22 Posts
- Neurology: 22 Posts
- Nephrology: 24 Posts
- Endocrinology: 03 Posts
- Gastroenterology: 07 Posts
- Neonatology: 08 Posts
- Plastic Surgery: 26 Posts
- Pediatric Surgery: 03 Posts
- Urology: 06 Posts
- Critical Care Medicine: 35 Posts
- Virology: 21 Posts
- Gynecological Oncology: 04 Posts
- Medical Oncology: 04 Posts
- Surgical Oncology: 04 Posts
- Preventive Oncology: 04 Posts