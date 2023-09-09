BPSC APO Main Result 2020 OUT at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC APO main result declared

BPSC APO Main Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer main exam 2020 today, September 9. The candidates who have appeared for the APO main examination can check their results on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC APO main written examination was conducted from November 12 to November 15, 2022. As per the official release, a total of 1,480 candidates have qualified for the interview round. The Commission will soon release the interview schedule on the official website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 posts, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their scores in written tests (prelims, mains) and interview.

How to Check BPSC APO Main Result 2020

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to check the BPSC APO Main Result 2020.

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results: Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination" The BPSC APO main result PDF will appear on the screen Search your roll number in the PDF using the shortcut key (ctrl+f) Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: BPSC APO Main Result 2020