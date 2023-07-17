BHU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 307 Professor, Assistant Professor posts, apply till July 31

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BHU Professor, Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023

BHU Recruitment 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started application process for various faculty posts recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BHU Faculty Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website-- bhu.ac.in. The last date to fill the online application form is 31st July.

The BHU Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill a total of 307 vacancies of which 85 posts are for Professors, 133 posts are for Associate professors, and 89 vacancies are for the post of Assistant professors.

Candidates from Unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories applying for this recruitment have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000. While SC, ST, PWBD, Female and Transgender candidates do not need to pay the application fee. Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill in the application form.

BHU Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website at bhu.ac.in

Go to the 'Recruitment' tab on the homepage

Click on the link that reads, 'Rolling Advt. No. 01-13/2023-2024 (Teaching posts) for different Institutes/Faculties'

On the next window click on the registration link and fill in the application form

Upload scanned images of required documents and pay the application fee

Review details and finally submit the form

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply