Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 269 constable posts at slprbassam.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam Police Recruitment 2024 online application begins

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, slprbassam.in. The last date for submission of application forms is February 15. A total of 269 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process under the directorate of civil defence and home guards. Candidates should note that there is no application fee for Assam police recruitment.

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification:

To apply for Assam police recruitment, the candidate should have passed the HSLC or equivalent exam from a recognized Board.

Age Limit:

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 40 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Candidates must register their name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, slprbassam.in

Click on the notificaiton link that reads, 'Assam Police Recruitment 2024 registration process'

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, login to the account and fill out the application form

Make a payment of application fees

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee - There will be no application fees. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.