AFCAT Result 02/2023 batch announced, download link

AFCAT 2 2023 Result: The result for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2023 batch has been declared today, September 27. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Aspirants can access and download the scorecard by logging in through their email ID and password.

IAF has organised the AFCAT 2 examination on August 25, 26, and 27, 2023, in two different shifts. The first shoft was organised in the morning form 10 AM to 12 noon and the second shift was organised in the afternoon from 3 PM to 5 PM.

The AFCAT 02/2023 recruitment examination is being held to fill a total of 276 vacant posts in Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Candidates can follow the simple steps or direct link provided below to check the AFCAT result.

AFCAT Result 02/2023 Batch: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the AFCAT Result 02/2023 link scrolling on the homepage

Step 3: Next, key in the email ID and password and submit it

Step 4: The AFCAT 2 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print for further use.

Direct Link: AFCAT Result 02/2023