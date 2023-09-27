AFCAT 2 2023 Result expected soon; Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AFCAT 2 result 2023 expected soon

AFCAT 2 2023 Result: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon declare the result for Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT 02/2023. The official website-- afcat.cdac.in will host the result for AFCAT 2 exam 2023. Once the result is announced, the aspirants will be able to check and download their scorecard using the registered email ID and password.

The online examination was held on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The AFCAT 02/2023 recruitment examination is being held for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. A total of 276 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment examination.

How to Check AFCAT 2 Result 2023

Aspirants can check the AFCAT 2 result by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official IAF website at afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check the 'What's New' section

Step 3: Select the AFCAT 02/2023 result link

Step 4: On the new page, key in your email ID and password

Step 5: Your AFCAT 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and print result PDF for future reference.

What's Next After AFCAT Result

Candidates who will qualify the AFCAT 02/2023 examination will have to appear for the AFSB to be held at centres in Dehradun, Mysuru, Gandhinagar, Varanasi and Guwahati. Aspirants will have to choose AFSB date and venue by themselves through the official website, careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.