5,000 youths register for apprentice scheme to join govt departments by July 15: Goa Chief Minister

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that 5,000 youths who register for the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) will be able to join the state government departments directly by July 15. Addressing a virtual event on July 1, the chief minister said the central government has been focusing on skilling, reskilling and upskilling youths.

Five thousand youngsters who register on the NAPS portal will directly join various departments of the state government as apprentices by July 15, he said. As of now, only 1,200 applicants have registered on the portal, Sawant said, appealing to youngsters to take advantage of the opportunity.

There are openings for jobs in data entry, accounting and for drivers, cleaners among other sections, he said. The chief minister further said that panchayat members and municipal councillors should take over the work of registering youths for NAPS.

(With Inputs From PTI)