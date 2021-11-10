SBI PO Prelims 2021 admit card released: Direct link, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI PO Prelims will be held on November 20, 21 and 27

SBI PO Prelims 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the probationary officer (PO) prelims examition. The hall ticket will be available to download till November 27, the candidates can do so through the official website- sbi.co.in. SBI PO Prelims is scheduled to be held on November 20, 21 and 27. The prelims is an objective-type paper containing 100 marks.

SBI PO Prelims 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in Click on the 'careers' tab, and then on the download 'admit card' link In the new page, enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number/ date of birth Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a print out for furthre reference.

This SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2056 vacancies out of which 2000 vacancies are regular vacancies and 56 vacancies are backlog vacancies. The selected candidates for the post of probationary officer (PO) will get a salary between Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020 with other allowances- DA, HRD, CCA.

For details on SBI PO recruitment, please visit the website- sbi.co.in.

