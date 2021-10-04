SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 2056 PO posts, important details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SBI has 2056 vacancies of PO to be filled. Candidates can apply before October 25.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications to fill 2056 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). The application link for the same will be opened on October 5. The last date to apply for SBI PO is October 25. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification on the website of SBI-- sbi.co.in. The online preliminary examination has been scheduled to be held in the month of November/December.

This SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2056 vacancies out of which 2000 vacancies are regular vacancies and 56 vacancies are backlog vacancies. Candidates applying for the posts must fall under the age group of 21 to 30 years as of October 1.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Application fees

All the candidates apply for the job must note that they will have to pay an application fee is Rs 750 for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates there is no application fee.

SBI PO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website -- bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers Get yourselves registered Make the payment through online payment mode using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

READ MORE| FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 254 posts, check important details

READ MORE| Union Bank SO Recruitment Exam 2021: Admit cards released; direct link, how to download here