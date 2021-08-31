Tuesday, August 31, 2021
     
Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam 2021 postponed, check revised schedule

The D.El.Ed exam will now be held from September 2 to 21 in two shifts, the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Check revised schedule at predeled.com  

New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2021 12:49 IST
D.El.Ed exam will now be held from September 2 to 21

Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam 2021: The Rajasthan D.EI.Ed exam has been postponed. The D.EI.Ed exam for first and second year has been revised. Candidates can check the revised exam schedule on the official website- predeled.com

The D.El.Ed exam will now be held from September 2 to 21 in two shifts, the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.   The admit card of the D.El.Ed exam is available on the website, the candidates can download the hall ticket through predeled.com

Rajasthan D.El.Ed Admit Card 2021: Steps to download 

  1. Visit the official website- predeled.com 
  2. Click on download 'hall ticket' link 
  3. Enter Application ID and mobile 
  4. D.El.Ed admit card will appear on the screen 
  5. Download D.El.Ed admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

The practical exam for D.El.Ed will be conducted from September 28 to October 6. The recruitment exam will be conducted following Covid-19 protocols. 

For details on D.El.Ed exam, please visit the official website- predeled.com.  

