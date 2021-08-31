Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam 2021 postponed, check revised schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE D.El.Ed exam will now be held from September 2 to 21

Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam 2021: The Rajasthan D.EI.Ed exam has been postponed. The D.EI.Ed exam for first and second year has been revised. Candidates can check the revised exam schedule on the official website- predeled.com.

The D.El.Ed exam will now be held from September 2 to 21 in two shifts, the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card of the D.El.Ed exam is available on the website, the candidates can download the hall ticket through predeled.com.

Rajasthan D.El.Ed Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- predeled.com Click on download 'hall ticket' link Enter Application ID and mobile D.El.Ed admit card will appear on the screen Download D.El.Ed admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The practical exam for D.El.Ed will be conducted from September 28 to October 6. The recruitment exam will be conducted following Covid-19 protocols.

For details on D.El.Ed exam, please visit the official website- predeled.com.

READ MORE | IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale 1 prelims result declared: Direct link, how to download here

ALSO READ| SSC Constable GD recruitment 2021: Application process to close tomorrow, check details