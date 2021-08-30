Monday, August 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale 1 prelims result declared: Direct link, how to download here

IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale 1 prelims result declared: Direct link, how to download here

IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination 2021 has been released. 

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2021 21:05 IST
IBPS
Image Source : PTI

IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination 2021 has been released. 

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday (August 30) has declared the scores of CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who have taken the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of IBPS--- ibps.in.

Candidates who have qualified in CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination are eligible to appear in the online IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 9.

IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1: How to check 

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 

2) Click on the link for IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary exam scores 
3) You will be directed to a login page 
4) Key in your registration no, password, and captcha code 
5) Login and your IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 prelims scores will be displayed 
6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

READ| SSC Constable GD recruitment 2021: Application process to close tomorrow, check details

ALSO READ| IDBI Recruitment 2021: Admit card out, how to download, direct link here

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News