IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale 1 prelims result declared: Direct link, how to download here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday (August 30) has declared the scores of CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who have taken the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of IBPS--- ibps.in.
Candidates who have qualified in CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination are eligible to appear in the online IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 9.
IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1: How to check
1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
2) Click on the link for IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary exam scores
3) You will be directed to a login page
4) Key in your registration no, password, and captcha code
5) Login and your IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale 1 prelims scores will be displayed
6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.
