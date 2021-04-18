Vacancies are open in govt, private sectors amid pandemic slowdown, here are jobs to apply

Image Source : PTI Vacancies are open in govt, private sectors amid pandemic slowdown

Govt, private jobs 2021: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown, the government, private sectors have advertised for various vacancies which include banking, teaching, Information Technology. Infosys has recently announced to hire 26,000 freshers who will be engaged in compensation cycles effective from July 2021. Bank of Baroda has also announced recruitment for 511 posts.

The application process for the vacancies will be closed this month. The freshers who are looking for a job, or experienced professionals who want a pay hike can apply for these vacancies.

Govt, private jobs 2021: Here is the list of vacancies to apply

Bank of Baroda: The Bank of Baroda has recently advertised for 511 vacant posts. The application process for the vacancies will be closed on April 29. Interested candidates can apply at bankofbaroda.co.in.

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor's degree from a recognised university/ institute. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 years.

UPSC Engineering Services 2021: The application process for the Union Public Service Commission Indian Engineering Services (IES) will be closed on April 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm.

The recruitment exam for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic and Telecommunication Engineerings will be held on July 18. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years.

Infosys: Infosys will hire 26,000 freshers in the financial year (2021-22). As per the company statement, it aims to hire 24,000 freshers from India and 2,000 foreigners. The freshers will be engaged in compensation cycles which will be effective July 2021. Chief Operating Officer, Pravin Kumar Rao said that the company will hire top talent from the market though high attrition rates are expected to continue for coming quarters.

UP TGT, PGT recruitment: The applications have been invited for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board, UPSESSB. The candidates can apply till April 21.

There are a total of 15,198 vacancies, out of which 12,603 vacancies are for UP TGT, and UP PGT- 2,595 posts.

Bihar Public Service Commission: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is looking for suitable candidates for the assistant audit officer post in the Audit Directorate. Interested candidates can apply from April 17 through the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

There are a total of 138 vacant posts, and the last date to register is May 15. The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor's degree to apply for the posts, and the upper age limit should not be more than 40 years.

NTPC: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, NTPC has invited applications for the Executive Trainee posts. The GATE qualified candidates can apply for the post till May 6 through the website- ntpccareers.net.

There are a total of 50 vacant posts. The candidates need to possess a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology at the time of applying.