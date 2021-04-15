Infosys to hire 26,000 freshers in FY22 amid pandemic slowdown

Image Source : PTI As per the company statement, it aims to hire 24,000 freshers from India and 2,000 foreigners

Infosys recruitment 2021: Amid Covid-19 pandemic-affected economic slowdown, the country's leading IT company Infosys has brought a new ray of hope for jobseekers, as the company has announced to hire 26,000 freshers in the financial year (2021-22). As per the company statement, it aims to hire 24,000 freshers from India and 2,000 foreigners. The freshers will be engaged in compensation cycles which will be effective July 2021.

Chief Operating Officer, Pravin Kumar Rao said that the company will hire top talent from the market though high attrition rates are expected to continue for coming quarters. The company is returning to its regular compensation cycle and after January 2021, the company has announced the second compensation review for employees, he said.

READ MORE | Migrant workers returning from Maharashtra allege extortion, Indore police extends help

The company CEO Salil Parekh said that digitization training programmes for the employees have been rolled out as the digital market accounted for over 50 per cent of its business in the current fiscal year.

According to Infosys, at present, there were 2.59 lakh (2,59,619) employees working in the company. In the last financial year, the company hired 21,000 freshers among which 19,000 were Indians. Meanwhile, the company's net profit fell 2.6 per cent to Rs 5078 crore, but the consolidated revenue was reported to be up 2.8 percent at Rs 26,311 crore.