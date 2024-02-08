Srinagar: Two non-local residents from Punjab shot dead by terrorists, massive search operation launched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard during a cordon and search operation after terrorists shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in the Habba Kadal area

In a tragic incident, two non-local residents from Punjab were shot in the Shal Kadal area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening. While one person died on the spot, another was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rohit Masih succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital on Thursday morning. He was shifted to the tertiary care institution late Wednesday night after his condition worsened at the SMHS Hospital, the officials said. Another worker from Punjab, Amritpal Singh, had died in the terrorist firing at Shalla Kadal in Habba Kadal on Wednesday. It was the first targeted killing of the year.

2023 incidents

The terrorists carried out three attacks on non-local workers in 2023, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to three others. While a circus worker from Udhampur district was shot dead by terrorists on May 30, 2023 in Anantnag district, brick kiln worker Mukesh Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by the ultras on October 31 last year in Pulwama district. Three labourers were injured in an attack by terrorists in Gagren area of Shopian district on July 13.