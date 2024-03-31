Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 blocked due to mud sliding | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI National Highway 44 blocked

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 was blocked due to mud sliding and shooting stones at Mehad Dalwas and Kishtwar Pather, Ramban, said the officials on Sunday.

The authorities stepped up efforts to resume traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH following an improvement in the weather.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, remained shut.

The highway was closed early Sunday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall at over a dozen places in the region, the officials said.

Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir



Meanwhile, many higher reaches of Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains of the valley were lashed by rains.

The MeT officials said on Saturday the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, received fresh snowfall during the night.

The Pahalgam tourist resort, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, received about three inches of fresh snowfall. Some other areas, including Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, also received fresh snowfall, they said.

There was fresh snowfall in the Drass town, along the Srinagar-Leh Highway, in Ladakh Union Territory as well, they added.

The plains of the Kashmir valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains which continued till morning, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or snow (in higher reaches) at most places with heavy rain or snow at isolated places during the night.