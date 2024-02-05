Monday, February 05, 2024
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Dozens of vegetable shops gutted in fire in Ramban

As flames engulfed the market, locals, police, fire tenders, and army personnel swiftly responded to the scene. Thankfully, there was no loss of life reported, and a collective effort was initiated to control the fire.

JK
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A representational picture of an explosion site.

A fire erupted in a vegetable and fruit market in the Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, resulting in the gutting of dozens of shops.

After an arduous effort, the fire was eventually brought under control. However, the intensity of the blaze led to the destruction of numerous tin and wooden sheds utilized by vendors in the market.

The incident showcased a collaborative response from locals, police, and army personnel, highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts during emergencies. While the fire brought about substantial material losses, the quick and effective response prevented any loss of life in this unfortunate incident.

