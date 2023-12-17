Jammu and Kashmir: Hybrid terrorist arrested in Pulwama, arms, ammunition recovered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hybrid terrorist arrested in Pulwama

A hybrid terrorist who was affiliated with JeM was arrested by security forces in the Naina Batapora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday (December 17). The terrorist was identified as Rohail Abdullah, a resident of Shopian, and was missing from home since December 8.

The security forces recovered one AK 56 Rifle, 2 magazines, 60 rounds, 5 Chinese grenades, a pistol glock, magazine and 26 rounds from his possession.

Further investigation has been launched.

IEDs recovered in Rajouri

Earlier on Friday, arms and ammunition, including IEDs and grenades, were recovered by security forces in the Dara Peer Makal area of Thanamandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The explosives were recovered by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army’s 48 Rashtriya Rifles during a search operation, they added.

“Four remote IEDs (improvised explosive devices), six UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, five detonators, four fuses, two small box packages and other unnamed items were recovered from the area,” the officials said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation was taken up, they said.

Previous such operations

Earlier in November, the J-K Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, recovered a box dropped by a drone in the area of Palanwallah village near the LoC.

The officials informed that the police had recovered nine grenades, one pistol, two magazines of pistols, 38 rounds of ammunition and an IED fitted with batteries from the box.

In the same month, the Jammu Police recovered an IED planted in a tiffin box on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch of Jammu.