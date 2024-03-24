JeM terror module busted in Srinagar, 4 terrorist associates arrested with arms and ammunition

Follow us on Image Source : X/@KASHMIRPOLICE Arms and Ammunition recovered from their possession

Srinagar: Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside security forces busted a major terror module linked with a proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested four terrorist associates on Saturday evening, said police.

Responding to specific intelligence, a collaborative Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up in the Kenihama locality situated in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city. “Acting on specific information, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) comprising of Srinagar Police, 50 RR, Valley QRT and 29Bn CRPF was established in Kenihama area in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nowgam in the evening hours, today,” reads a police statement.

Four terror associates arrested

During checking, a vehicle was intercepted by the security forces and four terror associates were arrested. Four militant associates identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, and Gulam Hassan Khandey-- all from Lcchnambal Zafran Colony Pantha Chowk -- and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Frestabal Pampore.

Chinese grenades recovered

Police said incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including an AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm, a Glock Pistol with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm, and six Chinese grenades, were recovered from their possession.

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that the apprehended individuals were linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM. A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and IPC has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesperson said.

(With agencies input)