Watch: Army, police evacuate pregnant woman suffering from emergency medical situation in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir: In a joint operation, the Kupwara police and Indian army evacuated a pregnant lady who was suffering from an emergency medical situation at Jumagund village in J&K.

Not the first time when the army and police have pitched in to rescue citizens ailing from a medical situation.

This comes at a time when the state is witnessing heavy snowfall at various places.

The arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second day due to landslip at various places, officials said.

Authorities were trying to clear the landslip debris and restore the traffic on the road connecting Kashmir to rest of the country.

More than 400 vehicles are stranded at various places along the highway, the officials said.

The 270-km road was closed for traffic on Thursday following landslip at several places, including Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad Cafeteria and Dalwas, along the highway, the officials said.

