Over 200 bureaucrats transferred in major administrative reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: The administration in Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring a total of 230 officers, including two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, , officials said on Thursday.

According to the order issued late Wednesday night, among those transferred are 36 special secretaries, 60 additional secretaries, 85 deputy secretaries, and 45 under secretaries.

Who has been transferred?

IAS officer Pardeep Kumar has been transferred from the position of Director at Archives, Archaeology, and Museums in Jammu and Kashmir to serve as secretary in the Forest department. Similarly, IFS officer Alok Kumar Maurya has been repatriated to the department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment from his role at the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board.

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers Asif Hamid Khan, Vivek Sharma, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Sajad Hussain have been posted as member J-K Special Tribunal, Secretary in the Agriculture Production department, Secretary in the Social Welfare department and Director General, Development Expenditure Division-I, Finance Department respectively.

This marks the third significant reshuffle in the police and administration since Atal Dulloo assumed the role of chief secretary in December last year.

On January 28, a major reshuffle was carried out in the police department in which 75 officers, including 30 IPS officers were transferred.

(With PTI inputs)

