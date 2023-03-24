World TB Day 2023: Warning signs you should pay attention to

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World TB Day 2023: Pay attention to these signs

World TB Day 2023: Every year on March 24, we observe World TB Day. This is a serious illness that can affect one’s lungs and create deadly complications if neglected. It can spread from person to person when someone coughs or sneezes. Many people infected with TB do not show any symptoms at first and don't need treatment, but later on, they may experience coughing, weight loss, night sweats, and fever. TB is a big problem in India, where 28% of all TB cases in the world are found.

TB can cause damage to other parts of the body besides the lungs, such as joints, liver, kidneys, and bones. However, TB is treatable if detected early. To confirm if you have TB, you can take blood tests, chest x-rays, or CT scans. The treatment for TB varies depending on the type of TB and can range from several months to two years.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a critical public health challenge in India, with the highest incidence of cases and deaths in the world. Accounting for 28% of all TB cases globally, India faces a pressing need to strengthen its health systems and invest in TB prevention.

Signs of TB

Here are some indications of Tuberculosis:

- Incessant coughing for continuous 2 weeks: It is important to seek medical attention if you experience a continuous cough that lasts for more than 2 weeks, as this could be a symptom of tuberculosis.

- Coughing up blood or sputum: Coughing up blood or sputum is a warning sign of the active existence of tuberculosis in your lungs, and should not be ignored.

- Weakness: If you have been feeling weak for several days, besides experiencing coughing and fever, it could be an indication of tuberculosis and should not be ignored.

- Fatigue: Experiencing persistent tiredness and a lack of energy, despite getting enough rest and sleep, is also a sign that one may have tuberculosis.

- Weight loss: If you experience a significant weight loss in a short period, it may indicate that you are at risk of having tuberculosis.

- Poor appetite: TB patients often experience a decrease in appetite and a lack of desire to eat.

- Mild fever: If you experience mild fever mostly in the evenings, it could be a warning sign of tuberculosis and requires medical attention.

- Breathlessness: Difficulty in breathing is a common symptom in respiratory diseases, and TB affects the lungs. So, if you have trouble breathing, it could be a sign that TB is affecting your lungs.

Improving the standard of living can play a crucial role in controlling the spread of tuberculosis. Developed countries have already made significant progress in controlling TB by improving their living standards. To achieve a good lifestyle, it is important to consume nutritious food and focus on building immunity. Along with this, cities need to have well-planned infrastructure to avoid overcrowding and discourage unhygienic practices like spitting or smoking, which can contribute to the spread of TB.

