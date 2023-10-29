World Stroke Day 2023: Tips to keep heart health in check to stay away from stroke

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to keep heart health in check to stay away from stroke.

World Stroke Day is observed on October 29th every year to raise awareness about the prevention and treatment of strokes. Strokes, also known as brain attacks, occur when the blood supply to part of the brain is disrupted, leading to brain cell damage and potentially permanent disabilities. According to the World Health Organization, strokes are the second leading cause of death globally and a major cause of disability. The purpose of World Stroke Day is to educate people about the risk factors for strokes, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking, and how lifestyle changes can help prevent them.

On this day, various events and activities are organised across the globe, including health screenings, educational seminars, and fundraising campaigns, to spread awareness about stroke prevention and treatment.

Now, while talking to us exclusively Dr Bhupesh Kumar, Senior Consultant - Neurointervention and stroke neurologist, Artemis Hospital Gurgaon, said ignoring your heart health can have severe consequences which is an increased risk of stroke. Stroke occurs when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain. Ignoring heart health factors into this equation in several ways.

Firstly, untreated high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for stroke. When you neglect regular check-ups and lifestyle modifications that could help control your blood pressure, the walls of your arteries can weaken, making them more prone to rupture or become narrowed and clogged with plaque, increasing the likelihood of a clot forming.

Whereas poor diet choices and sedentary lifestyles that often result from neglecting heart health contribute to obesity and high cholesterol levels. Excess weight and high cholesterol are both associated with a greater risk of arterial blockages and clots, further elevating the stroke risk.

Adding to this, smoking is another habit that often coincides with heart health neglect, damages blood vessels and increases clot formation. It also reduces the amount of oxygen carried by your blood, which can harm the brain.

Ultimately, neglecting your heart health by ignoring hypertension, unhealthy lifestyles, or smoking can lead to a cascade of events that increase your vulnerability to stroke. It's crucial to prioritize heart health through regular check-ups, a balanced diet, exercise, and avoiding harmful habits to minimize this risk.

