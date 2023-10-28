World Stroke Day 2023: Seven early warning signs and symptoms to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the early signs and symptoms of stroke.

World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29th to raise awareness about stroke, its causes, symptoms, and prevention. In 2023, the theme for World Stroke Day 2023 is “Together We Are # Greater Than Stroke”. Through various campaigns, events, and initiatives, World Stroke Day 2023 will aim to educate people on the importance of recognising stroke symptoms and seeking immediate medical attention, as well as advocating for policies that support stroke prevention and rehabilitation.

Dr Vinit Banga, Associate Director - Neurology & head - Neurovascular Intervention Centre for Neurosciences, BLK Max Super speciality Hospital has exclusively told us that recognising early signs and symptoms of a stroke is crucial because swift medical intervention can greatly improve the chances of recovery. Strokes occur when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain, either due to a blockage (ischemic stroke) or bleeding (hemorrhagic stroke). Here are some common indicators to watch out for:

Sudden Numbness or Weakness: One of the most apparent signs is the sudden onset of numbness or weakness, often affecting one side of the face, arm, or leg. Ask the person to smile; if one side of the face droops, it may indicate a stroke.

Difficulty Speaking: Slurred speech or difficulty forming coherent sentences can be an early sign of a stroke. Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence; if they struggle, it might be a stroke.

Trouble Understanding: Confusion, disorientation, or difficulty comprehending others can occur. Ask the person to follow a basic command, such as raising both arms and observe their ability to understand and execute it.

Severe Headache: A sudden and severe headache, often described as the "worst headache of my life," can be a sign of a hemorrhagic stroke, which involves bleeding in the brain.

Vision Problems: Blurred or blackened vision in one or both eyes may occur. Loss of vision in one eye, or double vision, is concerning.

Dizziness and Loss of Balance: Vertigo, loss of coordination, or difficulty maintaining balance can be an early sign.

Trouble Walking: Sudden difficulty walking, loss of balance, or a stumbling gait may indicate a stroke.

Recognising these early signs and promptly seeking medical attention is crucial. The 'FAST' acronym is often used to remember the signs: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call 911. Time is of the essence in stroke care, as treatments like clot-busting medications or clot removal procedures are most effective within the first few hours.

Latest Health News