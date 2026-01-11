'India fears me, Pakistan Army invites me to lead funeral prayers': Saifullah Kasuri confesses LeT-Army ties Saifullah Kasuri's words carry real weight, fuelling a vicious cycle of bloodshed. He played a key role in masterminding the Pahalgam terror attack, sparking India's decisive 'Operation Sindoor'- a targeted strike on terror bases few months back.

Islamabad:

In a chilling video that's gone viral, Saifullah Kasuri, the number-two leader of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, openly boasted about his deep ties to the Pakistani military. Speaking at a school event adorned with red balloons, Lashkar-e-Taiba's deputy chief and Pahalgam attack mastermind Saifullah Kasuri addressed a cheering crowd from a raised platform, confirming long-held suspicions of state-sponsored terrorism. Intelligence sources have authenticated the footage, though the exact date remains undisclosed, painting a stark picture of ongoing threats against India.

The viral confession: Ties to Pakistan's military exposed

Kasuri didn't hold back. Perched confidently amid festive decorations, with a partially visible school logo in the frame, he declared to the audience: "The Pakistan Army invites me to lead the funeral prayers." He followed up with a taunt: "Do you know that India fears me too?" This brazen admission, captured on video, underscores LeT's operational freedom in Pakistan, where the group has long been accused of enjoying military patronage. For India, it's no shock; New Delhi has repeatedly flagged Pakistan's role in nurturing terror networks targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

The footage reveals Kasuri's unapologetic demeanor, his words dripping with venom against India. As LeT's deputy chief, he's directly implicated in the brutal Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were gunned down. His public appearance at what appears to be a civilian school event signals a dangerous normalization of terror ideology, potentially indoctrinating young minds.

Shadows of Pahalgam: A trail of blood and retaliation

Kasuri's rhetoric isn't just bluster- it's rooted in a cycle of violence. The Pahalgam attack, which he helped orchestrate, prompted India's swift response: Operation Sindoor, a precision counter-terrorism campaign six months ago. This operation targeted terror infrastructure, but intelligence reports now warn of a backlash. Pakistan-backed groups like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are reportedly mobilising for a fresh wave of assaults on Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources indicate a "dangerous surge" in activities since Operation Sindoor, with militants regrouping under military cover. Kasuri's speech, laced with anti-India poison, fits this pattern, rallying supporters and signaling escalation. It's a grim reminder of how terror outfits regenerate, often with impunity across the border.

India's ironclad warning: Operation Sindoor 2.0 looms

New Delhi has labeled these developments a "grave warning." The Indian Army and intelligence networks under Northern Command are on high alert, scanning every sector for infiltrations or plots. Officials have issued a stern message to Pakistan: Cease the "export of terrorism," or face the consequences.

"Any unchecked continuation will trigger the next phase of Operation Sindoor," sources quoted Indian briefings as stating. This isn't saber-rattling- it's a promise backed by recent successes, emphasising India's resolve to dismantle terror safe havens. As tensions simmer, Kasuri's video serves as exhibit A in the case against Pakistan's complicity.