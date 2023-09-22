World Lung Day 2023: Ayurvedic diet tips one should follow for respiratory wellness

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic diet tips one should follow for respiratory wellness.

World Lung Day is observed every year on September 25. In this fast-moving world, maintaining respiratory health is very important. Ayurveda, a holistic ancient system of treatment offers a comprehensive strategy for wellness that covers food advice. specifically for respiratory health. One can support their lungs from the inside out by adopting an ayurvedic diet, which promotes overall well-being. Dr Vikas Verma, Director of Shashvat Ayurveda, Chandigarh has shared some ayurvedic dietary tips for nourishing the lungs from within.

Balancing Doshas for Respiratory Health

It's very important to keep in balance the three doshas - Vata, Pitta, and Kapha for overall well-being as per Ayurveda. When it comes to respiratory health, excess Kapha dosha can cause congestion and excessive mucus production whereas, Vata imbalance results in irritation and dryness. The goal of an ayurvedic diet is to balance these three doshas to ensure healthy respiratory function.

Key Dietary Recommendations

Incorporate Warm, Cooked Foods: Ayurveda always advises eating warm and cooked foods to balance excess Kapha and calm Vata. Pick cooked grains like rice and quinoa, soups, stews, and steamed veggies instead.

Spices for Digestion and Circulation: Include spices that digest food more easily like black pepper, cumin, turmeric, and ginger. They have anti-inflammatory effects that support respiratory health by smooth digestion and blood circulation.

Herbal Teas and Infusions: Herbal teas like tulsi tea, ginger tea, and liquorice root tea are very good for respiratory health. they aid in throat relief, congestion relief, and boosting immunity.

Reduce Dairy and Cold Foods: The consumption of dairy products increases mucus production, which may exacerbate respiratory issues. Cold should and beverages are advised to be avoided as they can aggravate Vata.

Healthy Fats: For enhancing nutritional power, add ghee, olive oil, and sesame oil. These healthy fats serve to nourish lung tissues and enhance the functioning of respiratory parts.

Honey and Herbal Remedies: Raw honey can benefit the health of the respiratory system more. It can be used with herbs like ginger or tulsi for extra advantages.

Avoid Processed and Refined Foods: Processed foids lack the key nutrients and can result in an imbalance of doshas. For optimal respiratory wellness, include unprocessed meals in your diet.

Stay Hydrated with Warm Liquids: For healthy lung functioning, It's very important to drink enough water. Adding herbs or warm water intake can help keep the respiratory tract's moisture levels stable.

The Ayurvedic diet helps transform your lifestyle and you can take a step forward in taking care of your lungs and enhancing respiratory health in general. By comprehending and appreciating the principles of Ayurveda, one can start down the path of a balanced and harmonious life where the breath flows easily sustaining vitality and health. Remember, it is always advisable to consult an Ayurvedic practitioner before significantly making any diet changes.

