World COPD Day 2023: Know these 7 symptoms and its effect on mental health

World COPD Day is celebrated every year on the third Wednesday of November across the world. This year this day is being celebrated today i.e. on November 15. The main objective of celebrating COPD Day is to make people aware of lung health.

What is COPD?

Due to increasing air pollution and smoke, many respiratory diseases are troubling people. One of these diseases is COPD i.e. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. This is a disease related to the lungs. In this disease, the patient has trouble breathing. If this disease is not treated in time, one may have to face many serious conditions. It is very important to take care of the lungs to avoid this disease. When we breathe, oxygen goes inside the body and carbon dioxide is released outside, but in the problem of COPD, carbon dioxide is not able to come out of the body. In such a situation, the airways of the lungs shrink and there is difficulty in breathing.

These are the symptoms of COPD

Problem in breathing.

chest tightness.

Difficulty taking deep breaths.

Wheezing while breathing.

Having weakness.

Respiratory tract infections.

Persistent weight loss.

In COPD, the patient also has mental problems, the patient becomes very scared. If someone around you or in your family is struggling with the problem of COPD, then his mental health also needs attention.

Causes of depression in COPD

Emotional weakness: There is difficulty in breathing in COPD, apart from this there is difficulty in breathing even during physical activity. These problems can affect mental health.

Going through uncertainty: Many types of worries often run through the minds of COPD patients, such as worries about the future, how the disease will progress and affect the lifestyle, etc.

Social Life: COPD also affects the social life of the patient. A person suffering from this disease has difficulty talking to anyone. This affects the patient emotionally. If this problem persists for a long time, the person may also lose his mental balance.

