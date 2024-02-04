World Cancer Day 2024: Affordable HPV vaccine can address India’s cervical cancer burden

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Affordable HPV vaccine can address India’s cervical cancer burden.

On World Cancer Day 2024, it is important to discuss about concerning Human Papillomavirus (HPV) as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently said during the Budget Session 2024-25 that the government is going to take the initiative to promote and spread awareness about the HPV vaccine.

According to Dr Sharda Jain, Obstetrician-Gynaecologist, Life Care Centre, the Serum Institute of India, recognised as the world's largest vaccine maker, is taking initiatives to dispel the misconceptions around HPV and create more awareness. SII launched the 'IPledgeToPrevent' initiative, designed to promote awareness and prevention of HPV. In 2022, India approved its first indigenously developed HPV vaccine by Serum Institute of India - CERVAVAC. The Health Ministry is also planning to include the HPV vaccine as part of its Universal Immunisation Program.

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month falls during a period when the globe is still getting over the COVID-19 pandemic and significant interruptions to vital health services are still present. It is of utmost importance to build healthier communities by expanding access to HPV vaccination, screening, pre-cancer treatment and cervical cancer management. For government bodies such as WHO, Cervical Cancer is the first noncommunicable disease to be targeted for eradication on priority, with a wide range of highly effective screening methods and vaccinations available. In many countries, such initiatives against HPV have significantly reduced the number of cervical cancer deaths. The WHO has established targets for vaccination, screening, and treatment that nations should strive to meet by 2030 to eradicate cervical cancer.

An indigenous affordable HPV vaccine can address India’s cervical cancer burden if other barriers surrounding vaccination are addressed at the same time. With government’s effort to include HPV vaccination in the national immunization program will help people realise its significance. In a promising advance in its fight against cervical cancer, India launched its first Indigenous quadrivalent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine – Cervavac - a joint initiative between the Indian Government and the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Protecting against the virus strains most likely to cause cancer of the cervix, vagina, and vulva, the HPV vaccine will help India, and other nations, to make strides towards this goal.

